Actors Chloe Grace Moretz and Dominic Sessa are joining Michelle Pfeiffer in the upcoming holiday comedy Oh. What. Fun, which hails from director Michael Showalter, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Penned by Showalter and Chandler Baker, the Amazon MGM-backed project is a festive comedy adventure based on a short story from Baker, originally published by Amazon Original Stories. Michelle, who was recently seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will portray Claire Clauster in Oh. What. Fun. Michelle Pfeiffer Shares No Make-Up Selfie To Celebrate Three Million Followers on Insta (View Pic).

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the story centres on a woman named Claire Clauster (Pfeiffer), who organises a special Christmas outing, but her family forgets her in the shuffle. By the time they realise their mistake, she's gone missing and their Christmas is in jeopardy. Luckily, nothing will stop Claire from giving her family the holiday they deserve. Showalter is producing the film via Semi-Formal Productions alongside Jordana Mollick, Tribeca's Berry Welsh, Jane Rosenthal, and Kate Churchill. The team is planning a late-May production start in Atlanta. Michelle Pfeiffer Playfully Braves a Black Eye From Pickleball Mishap, Teases Fans With Humorous Snaps (View Pics).

Moretz recently starred in Amazon's sci-fi series The Peripheral and the sci-fi thriller Mother/Android directed by Mattson Tomlin. Sessa is coming off of his feature film debut in Alexander Payne's coming-of-age film The Holdovers, opposite Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Sessa was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film and won Best Breakthrough Performance at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and Film Independent Spirit Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.