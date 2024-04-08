Los Angeles [US], April 8 (ANI): One should never forget his/her roots - that's what actor Chris Hemsworth definitely believes.

The 'Extraction' star recently paid a visit to the remote Australian community he lived in as a child.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Treats Fans With Photo of Daughter Malti Marie Savouring Her Fave Ice Cream.

On Sunday, Chris took to Instagram and posted several photos on Instagram from his recent visit to the Northern Territory called Gulin Gulin, People reported.

In the images, he can be seen posing with community members.

Also Read | CJ Snare, FireHouse Frontman, Dies at 64 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5eogXOBPLw/?hl=en&img_index=1

Hemsworth's carousel of images featured a throwback photo, presumably of him as a young boy, posing with other children. He also included a photo of a banner that was drawn for him with the words "Welcome home," Superman "S" symbols, stars, flowers, hearts and a man wearing a cape.

Another image showed him meeting a young fan and autographing their shirt.

"When I was younger my family and I lived in a remote community in the Northern Territory. Some of my earliest and happiest memories are from that time," he captioned the post.

"Now, 35 years later I've been lucky enough to take a trip back there," he continued. "I couldn't be more grateful to the people of Gulin Gulin for welcoming us with such warmth and kindness. Much love and appreciation," he added.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has also been in the news for his health. He is making sure to dish out fitness goals among his fans.

In an interview with Men's Health, Hemsworth revealed that he has made major lifestyle changes after learning about his high risk for getting Alzheimer's disease, Fox News reported.

"Now, I'm incorporating more solitude into my life," Hemsworth, 40, shared.

"I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness," he added.

The Thor star is now incorporating more time for "mindfulness work.""I do a lot of meditation and breath work, mostly during sauna and ice bath routines," he added.

"For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical actives that allow me to be fully present and force me out of me head and into my body, in particular surfing."

In a conversation with longevity physician Dr. Peter Attia, the actor learned that he is eight to 10 times more likely than the average individual to develop Alzheimer's disease."We've got every blood test one can get," Attia tells Hemsworth in the show. "And you've got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad."

APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer's disease; however, not much is known about it.

At the time, Attia told the Australian actor, "It's my belief that if we take every step possible, we can reduce your risk to that of anyone else."Since then, Hemsworth has been making his health a top priority. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)