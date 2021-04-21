Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): American supermodel Chrissy Teigen in a recent interview revealed that Meghan Markle reached out to her after losing her son, Jack, last year.

According to Fox News, the 35-year-old model revealed on 'Watch What Happens Live!' on Tuesday night that the Duchess of Sussex Markle also suffered a miscarriage during the summer.

Teigen said, "Yeah, she's been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack.... but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind - just as kind as everyone says she is."

The 'Cravings' author added, "That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' When it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are."

The mother of two admitted she did watch Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and thought it was a "big" moment.

"I think when I ended up watching it, it was like 'Holy s-*** this is big. But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I'd already heard so much about it," Teigen described.

As reported by Fox News, the two mothers spoke sometime after it but Teigen didn't learn anything new from their conversation.

"No. I think she's been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning," Teigen said.

Per Fox News, Markle and Teigen first met each other years ago when the two appeared on the game show 'Deal or No Deal' together.

"I was on Deal or No Deal with her and she was lovely. Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, 'Sorry, no dirt.' She's gorgeous," Teigen told the Daily Mail. (ANI)

