And the wait is finally over. The first look images of Christian Bale from The Bride have been unveiled. Bale has transformed into Frankenstein's monster for Maggie Gyllenhaal's sophomore feature. Jessie Buckley stars as the titular bride of Frankenstein. Take a look at the images that have been shared by Gyllenhaal on Instagram. The Bride: First Look of Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley as Frankenstein and His Bride From Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Film Revealed!.

Starring opposite Bale and Buckley are Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening. The film's crew includes Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher, Variety reported. The Bride is set in 1930s Chicago and puts a spin on the iconic Frankenstein lore. Buckley's murdered young woman is revived, but her new life surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement. Along with the first look at Bale, Gyllenhaal also teased a photo of Buckley's bride. Christian Bale Birthday: From The Dark Knight to American Psycho, Top 5 Movies of the Versatile Hollywood Star!.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal)

The Bride is Gyllenhaal's second directorial. Her first was The Lost Daughter, which came out in 2021. Gyllenhaal's The Bride isn't the only Frankenstein movie on the way. Guillermo del Toro is currently filming his own Frankenstein, starring Euphoria and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi as the iconic monster. The Bride will be out in theatres in October 2025.