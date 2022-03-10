London [UK], March 10 (ANI): Actor Christopher Abbott of 'Catch-22' fame will be joining the cast of the Sony Pictures' Marvel flick 'Kraven the Hunter' which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role.

According to Deadline, though the character which Abbott will play in the movie has not been confirmed, however, sources suggest that the actor will play the main villain, The Foreigner, who is considered among the bigger adversaries of Spider-Man in the comic books.

Also Read | Lucifer Fame Tom Ellis Raises Concern About Condition of Women in Ukraine on International Women's Day (View Post).

Abbott's other castmates will include Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola and Fred Hechinger. It had recently been reported by Deadline that Nivola would also be playing an unknown villain.

Apart from being known as one of Spider-Man's one of Kraven is also among Marvel's most iconic and notorious antiheroes.

Also Read | Did You Know Kpop Idol Rain’s Song ‘Bad Boy’ Was Used In Tamil Movie Eetti? (Watch Videos).

'Kraven the Hunter' will be directed by J.C. Chandor, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Its screenplay has been penned by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. The film will be released theatrically on January 13, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)