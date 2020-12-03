New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Ahead of the release of his much-awaited sci-fi thriller 'Tenet' in Indian theatres, ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan recorded a video message for the movie buffs of the country.

In the video message that was shared on the Twitter profile of the film's production company - Warner Bros. - Nolan made a special mention for veteran Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia who is essaying a pivotal role in the film.

The 50-year-old film director began his message by expressing how "thrilled," he is as Indian movie fans are getting an opportunity to watch his film on the "big screen."

"Hello I am Christopher Nolan, the director of 'Tenet.' I just wanna say Hello to all of you movie fans in India. I am absolutely thrilled that you are going to get the opportunity to experience 'Tenet,' on big screen," he said.

Sharing some details, the 'Inception' filmmaker then mentioned how he shot "some of the most exciting scenes" of the film in Mumbai with Kapadia.

"We shot the film on large format IMAX film in some of the most spectacular places in the world including Mumbai where we were able to shoot what I consider some of the most exciting scenes in the film, some of which with the great Dimple Kapadia," he said.

"We had an amazing time shooting in India and it means so much to me that you all are going to be finally able to see 'Tenet' on the big screen. I hope you enjoy it and thank you very much," he added.

The sci-fi thriller which has already made it to the theatres of many territories including the United States of America will hit the Indian big screens on December 4.

Written and directed by Nolan, 'Tenet' stars John David Washington as a spy that is tasked with a mission to prevent a global war that sees him learn to manipulate the flow of time. The film involves a concept called inversion, which is said to be a sort of communication with the future. (ANI)

