New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The second day of the ongoing Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) brought together films, discussions, and cultural moments from across the country.

The event was graced by director Sudipto Sen, CIFF CMD Mukesh Gupta, director Amit Rai, actor Pavan Malhotra, and Graphisads director Alok Gupta.

The day opened with the Kannada film 'Venky', directed by Sagar Puranik, followed by the Assamese feature 'Sundarpur Chaos' by Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, a nominee for Best Feature Film. Audiences also watched the restored classic Umrao Jaan (1981), directed by Muzaffar Ali.

Later, the Best Feature Film nominee, 'Humans in the Loop' by Aranya Sahay, was screened, and the day ended with the Rajasthani film 'A Boy Who Dreamt of Electricity', directed by Jigar Madanlal Nagda.

Documentaries and short films also drew attention, including Something Like Cinema - exploring Ray, Khela Jakhon, and Best Short Film nominees Entangled and A Picture Maker. The Film Critics Guild presented short films such as Behrupriya - The Impersonator, The Fishes, and Virundhu. Notable documentaries included Pavazha - Corals, Culinary Heritage of India, and Back Then - The Story of Live Music in Bombay.

Panel discussions were another highlight. Singer Hema Sardesai spoke in From Bhava to Beat: The Evolving Soul of Film Music. RS Prasanna discussed Writing Rooted Inclusive Narratives, while filmmaker Gaurav Dhingra shared insights on producing indie films. Actor Pavan Malhotra and director Amit Rai held a talk titled Beyond the Script: The Actor-Director Dialogue on Impact & Intention.

Speaking on the success of Day 2, Mukesh Gupta, Organiser, CIFF, said, "CIFF 2025 is more than just a film festival; it's a cultural confluence where stories from across India find a stage, voices find an audience, and creativity finds celebration. Today's screenings and conversations reaffirm our belief that Indian cinema, in all its diversity, is a powerful medium of unity and inspiration."

The first major film festival hosted by the national capital is organised by Graphisads in association with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), the Film Critics Guild (FCG), and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The festival began on August 8 and will conclude on August 10. (ANI)

