Los Angeles [US], July 14 (ANI): Fans are eagerly waiting for filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new directorial 'Oppenheimer'.

Playing the lead role in a Nolan movie is a dream for many talented artists, one such actor among them is Cillian Murphy, who is renowned for his role in 'Peaky Blinders'.

Reacalling receiving call from Nolan, Murphy said in a statement, "Phone call from Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer was unforgettable. It’s 20 years since I first met Chris, but even at that point, I was a fan, because I had seen Memento and Insomnia."

Murphy's first encounter with Nolan was auditioning for Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, a part which ultimately went to Christian Bale.

“To get to meet Chris for that movie—which, personally, I always thought was an absurd idea; me playing Batman! —was huge for me. But that meeting led to the character of Scarecrow, and an extraordinary working experience. My feeling ever since has been, if Christopher Nolan asks you to do something, no matter what the size of the part, you just turn up. I was not expecting him to call and ask me to play Oppenheimer. But he did. When I got off the phone, I just sat there rather stunned. I felt very lucky. And then we got to work," he added.

Produced by Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery), 'Oppenheimer' will release on July 21 across theatres in India. (ANI)

