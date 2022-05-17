Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Cipla Health has roped in Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for their flagship health supplement brand, Maxirich.

Known for his energetic portrayal of roles, Ayushmann is one of the most versatile and dynamic actors in the Indian film industry. His infectious energy and massive successes at the box office across genres have led him to become a youth icon, making him the perfect brand ambassador for Maxirich.

The new communication will feature him advocating the adoption of Maxirich Gold - an advanced daily multivitamin supplement, powered by Ginseng along with 19 Vitamins and Minerals, which provides max energy and max immunity.

Commenting on Ayushmann Khurrana becoming the face of Maxirich, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health said, "In Ayushmann Khurrana, we have found the perfect brand ambassador because he exudes all the qualities and attributes that Maxirich portrays. As an artist, Ayushmann Khurrana stands for energy, vitality and versatility, something that Maxirich also stands for and delivers to its consumers. Maxirich has touched the lives of millions of people throughout the country with its wide range of best-in-class health supplements. It has the rare distinction of having a portfolio of various health supplements which cater to a wide array of wellness needs all under one brand - Maxirich. A perfect match with Ayushmann!"

Through this partnership, the brand aims to inspire consumers to adopt Maxirich along with their daily diet which will provide them with the required energy enabling them to fulfill their responsibilities in different facets of their daily lives.

Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana says, "In today's hectic lifestyle it is important to have the energy to live life uninterrupted. Being a strong advocate of healthy living, I am delighted to partner with Maxirich & the Cipla Health family in championing the importance of multivitamins and health supplements in our daily lives. So, let us begin the journey to a life full of max energy and max immunity."

Maxirich from Cipla Health has a range of health supplements which include Multivitamin Capsules, Multivitamin Syrup, Vitamin C+ Zinc chewable tablets, Calcium tablets and Liver tonic. (ANI)

