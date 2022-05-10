Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Cirkus,' which is set to release this Christmas.

The 'Gully Boy' actor will be seen in a double role, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Also Read | Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 10 MCU Movies That Trolled Marvel Fans With Their End-Credits Scenes (Watch Videos).

Sharing the film's poster, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Let's bring the house down this Christmas!!!!!"

'Cirkus' is Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's third collaboration. The two collaborated for the first time in the 2018 film 'Simmba'. They also worked together on 'Sooryavanshi', in which Ranveer had a prominent role.

Also Read | The Kashmir Files Twitter Row: Shashi Tharoor Responds to Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher’s Digs on His Late Wife Sunanda Pushkar.

The movie will be co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and Reliance Entertainment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)