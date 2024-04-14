Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday spoke with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the wake of firing outside his residence and assured support saying the state government would not allow anybody to take the law into their hands.

Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Khan's house in suburban Bandra early Sunday morning leading the police to enhance security and launch a search for the accused, an official said.

Speaking to reporters at Chaityabhoomi in suburban Dadar after paying respects to B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Shinde also said the firing incident was very unfortunate.

"I spoke with the Mumbai police commissioner and actor Salman Khan and offered him our support. The firing incident is very unfortunate. I assure people that this government will not tolerate anybody trying to take the law into their hands," the chief minister said.

According to police, two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where Khan resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot.

There was no official word from the police or Khan's family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

