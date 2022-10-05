Washington [US], October 5 (ANI): Coldplay's eight-show stint in Brazil has been interrupted owing to Chris Martin's "serious lung infection".

Coldplay took to Twitter to announce this. "With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks," the band wrote on Twitter.

According to Variety, on October 11 and 12, Coldplay was scheduled to perform two concerts at Estadio Nilton Santos-Engenhao in Rio de Janeiro to kick off the Latin American leg of their world tour. From October 15 through October 22, Coldplay was scheduled to perform at the Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo.

No new dates of the concerts have been announced yet, although the band did say that the rescheduled concerts would be happening in "early 2023 and will be announced very soon."

They further wrote, "We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates...However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds - which will be available at the point of sale."

They added, "We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after he prescribed medical breaks and look forward to resuming the tour soon."

"To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support," concluded the band. (ANI)

