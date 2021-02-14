Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): American film director and producer, Joss Whedon's colleagues have spoken out about working with him, after 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actor Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon of abusive behaviour earlier this week.

According to People magazine, Jose Molina, who has two episodes of Whedon's TV show 'Firefly' to his credit, has claimed that Whedon would "boast" to him about making women cry.

Molina wrote in a tweet, "'Casually cruel' is a perfect way of describing Joss. He thought being mean was funny. Making female writers cry during a note's session was especially hysterical. He actually liked to boast about the time he made one writer cry twice in one meeting."

Marti Noxon, the Buffy showrunner during its final two seasons, shared her own tweet saying, "I would like to validate what the women of Buffy are saying and support them in telling their story. They deserve to be heard. I understand where @AllCharisma, Amber, Michelle and all the women who have spoken out are coming from."

Earlier in a lengthy statement on Twitter, Carpenter said that at one point, Whedon asked her if she planned to "keep" her baby after learning she was pregnant -- and ultimately fired her shortly after she gave birth.

She claimed, "He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth."

The new allegations come a year after actor Ray Fisher accused Whedon of being "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" while they worked together on 'Justice League' in 2017.

As per People magazine, Warner Media had launched an internal investigation post Fisher's claims, and said when the investigation concluded in December 2020 that "remedial action has been taken." (ANI)

