Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): Mohanlal starrer 'L2: Empuraan' is all set to hit the theatres on March 27. To celebrate the release of the film, Good Shepherd College in Bengaluru have announced a holiday for students.

A special show has also been arranged for the college students in YGR Signature Mall in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as per info shared by the college administration.

As the college's MD, Tojo John is a huge fan of veteran actor Mohanlal; the college administration announced a holiday and organised a special show on the film's release day.

After the massive success of its first instalment in 2019, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial 'L2: Empuraan' is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier among others.

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran earlier opened up about the challenges faced during its production. The film, starring Mohanlal, was shot in multiple international locations, including Turkey, France, London, Yemen, Senegal, Iraq, and China.

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that finding the ideal locations for shooting was the biggest challenge. The 'Salaar' actor revealed that it took him two years to travel around the world to find the ideal locations for shooting the film.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "The biggest challenge was that this is a film shot in real locations. So, it took me almost two years to travel around the world and find locations where I could shoot the film. That was a long process."

The director also spoke about the logistical challenges of moving a large unit between cities and countries. He continued, "And then actually after having found those locations, to be travelling around the world with such a big unit, the logistical challenges of moving with such a big unit between cities within countries, all that I think was the biggest challenge."

Prithviraj Sukumaran praised his production team, including producer Antony Perumbavoor, line producers Suresh Balaje and George Pius, creative director Nirmal Sahadev, and associate director Vava.

"But full marks to my wonderful production team, my producer Antony Perumbavoor, my line producers Suresh Balaje and George Pius, my creative director Nirmal Sahadev, and my associate director Vava. For me, from a director's perspective, it was just a very smooth process. It was like the whole film moved like a well-oiled piece of machinery. But I'm sure underneath, these guys must have been working 24-7 for that to happen." said Prithviraj.

Superstar Mohanlal also stressed the advantages of a pan-Indian film like L2: Empuraan, saying that it increases the chances of the movie's success as it has more screens and diverse viewers.

He said, "As Prithviraj said, for a Malayalam film, this is a huge film, budget-wise. And we have the preparation of two years. But we have done films like this."

He continued, "But the possibility of such films is bigger now, to come out with a film. And if it's a success, it will be a big success. Because now, we call this a pan-Indian film. We have Tamil and Telugu, with bigger options. Before that, we didn't have that kind of options. But in Empuraan, we created a big shout, like it's going to be a big film."

As per the trailer, the second part of the film delves into social-political drama with Mohanlal's character at the centre. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle with Mohanlal commanding a larger-than-life screen presence as Khureshi-Ab'raam.

The film is expected to offer a gripping glimpse into Khureshi's past and showcase a power struggle within the political party. (ANI)

