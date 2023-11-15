Reality show Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory has died at the age of 40. A representative for the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that the former reality star died on November 9. The cause of death was not disclosed. Mallory appeared in season 4 of the series, which aired in 2014. In a 2018 YouTube interview with local Atlanta journalist Kirby Carroll, the makeup artist shared how she ended up on the reality show, reports people.com. In the interview, she revealed that it was the death of one of her sorority sisters at the age of 29 that prompted her decision to lose weight. Matthew Perry Dies at 54: Saturday Night Live Pays Tribute to FRIENDS' Star After His Sudden Death.

"I was literally waking up every day like... this may be my last day waking up, like, I don't know what's going to happen for me," she said. "When it's playing on your mind that I might need to do something about my weight, because I'm afraid I might die too, then you might need to pay attention to something like that." She went on to share in the interview that she saw a casting call for 'The Biggest Loser', and while she didn't get picked for that show, the producers sent details about her to Extreme Weight Loss. "Literally every footstep since then has been God. I prayed over that application before I sent it off; I prayed every step of the way," she said at the time. Arleen Sorkin, Harley Quinn Voice Actress, Dies at 67.

Brandi Mallory 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star's Untimely Death at 40:

Tragic Loss - Brandi Mallory, star of Extreme Weight Loss, passes away at age 40. Fans mourn the loss of this inspiring and determined individual. #BrandiMallory #ExtremeWeightLoss https://t.co/yPBD1zg36t — The Reportify (@TheReportify) November 15, 2023

On the show, Mallory revealed that at her heaviest she weighed around 149 Kgs (329 lbs). During her time on Extreme Weight Loss she competed in the Half Ironman, a fitness challenge that saw her swim, bike and run for a combined 70.3 miles in less than eight hours. Since appearing on the series, Mallory continued her fitness journey through dance. She often shared her passion for makeup and fitness with her followers on Instagram. The 40-year-old shared her final post on November 3. Mallory's family and friends honored her memory with a candlelight vigil on November 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).