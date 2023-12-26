Los Angeles [US], December 26 (ANI): Neel Nanda, a 32-year-old stand-up comedian of Indian descent, has died.

The news of his demise was confirmed to Deadline by Neel's manager Greg Weiss.

In a statement, Weiss said, " I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person. He had the world in front of him."

The reason for Neel Nanda's death remains undisclosed.

Neel recently celebrated his 32nd birthday, headlining a comedy gig at Jokers Theatre and Comedy Club in Toronto, Canada.

After learning about Neel's demise, renowned comedian Matt Rife paid his heartfelt condolences.

"You were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I've ever called a friend and i hope you can be at peace brother," Rife wrote on X.

The Port Comedy Club in Baltimore also paid tribute to Neel via a social media post.

"It is with a very heavy heart we say goodbye to comedy great, Neel Nanda," reps for The Port Comedy Club posted Saturday on Instagram. "Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel," adding "Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon."

John Roy wrote on X, "RIP Neel Nanda, a great comic who built a whole comedy scene in Santa Monica nearly single-handedly and always gave his all and was welcoming to everyone."

Neel gained recognition for his performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party.

He began his association with Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, appearing in a 5-minute set.

"I would say my proudest accomplishment thus far in comedy is performing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,'" Nanda told VC Reporter in a 2018 interview. "I've always wanted to do a set on late night, and 'Jimmy Kimmel' was my first choice. So the fact that it came together kind of blew my mind. I've performed on other networks like Comedy Central, Hulu, Viceland, etc., but 'Jimmy Kimmel' was the first place I performed where my parents were a fan of the host."

Neel also hosted the weekly show "Unnecessary Evil" at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles, which was named one of the Top 10 stand-up comedy shows at the time in the city by LA Weekly. (ANI)

