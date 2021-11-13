Jimmy Kimmel celebrates his 54th birthday on November 13. He is best known for hosting ABC's late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He is a fantastic host with some real skills of throwing humour perfectly. He has hosted Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012, 2016 and 2020, also Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018. Whenever, Kimmel appears on our TV screens one can expect great laughter definitely. His thoughts on American culture, pop culture, American politics are highly unique and surely quirky. He is a man who can bring a big smile on audience face. Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Dig at Mark Zuckerberg, Airs Hilarious Version of Facebook's Friends Video.

Being the host and executive producer of late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he received wider recognition and fame. But, apart from that he has also produced shows like Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, Crank Yankers and The Andy Milonakis Show, etc. He has also graced us with his voice, when Kimmel well-utilised it in movies like Garfield: The Movie, The Smurfs 2, The Boss Baby, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and PAW Patrol: The Movie, etc. Whether on TV show or as a host, he has never disappointed us. Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Low Emmys Ratings, Says 'We Set a Record, Let's Just Say That'.

On the occasion of his 54th birthday, let’s her some of Jimmy Kimmel's quotes and sayings that are weird and funny:

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of Kimmel that speaks about his choice of exploring new things in life. "I'm always looking to the next thing. There are always hurdles, whether it's the White House dinner or hosting charity events or that night's show: Until they're over, I worry, then I move right on to the next thing. It's hard for me to enjoy the moment. I'm just thinking about not failing." We wish this immensely lovable TV host, comedian, producer and writer Many Many Happy Returns of The Day!

