Kunal Kemmu, who has showcased his versatility in various comedy genres, such as satire, and black comedy, and has received appreciation for his performances in films, recently opened up about his experience and how laughter transports people to a different world through performances on the occasion of world laughter day. Emphasizing the importance of laughter in films, Kunal said, "As actors, we have the power to transport people to a different world through our performances. Comedy is a genre that requires a lot of hard work and skill, and it's not easy to make people laugh consistently. In a world that can often be stressful and overwhelming, laughter can be a much-needed escape. When I see people in the audience laughing and enjoying themselves during a comedy film, it makes all the hard work worth it." Kunal Kemmu Announces His Directorial Film Madgaon Express Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani! (View Post).

Every year, World Laughter Day is observed to raise awareness about the various benefits of laughter. The day will be held this year on Sunday, May 7, 2023. On January 11, 1998, the first World Laughter Day celebration was held in Mumbai, India, with 12,000 members of international laughter organisations in attendance. The event was held on January 9, 2000, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and was attended by 10,000 people. Laughter has been present for 10 million years, and it appears that its primary role is the formation of strong social relationships. There is a book that claims to be the one in which King Philip of Macedonia asked an Athenian social club to submit their best jokes to him, but it has not survived to the present day. Kunal Kemmu Is a True Blue Anil Kapoor Fan, Dances to ‘Jeena Nahi’ Song On His Terrace (Watch Video)

Kunal recently entertained audience with his performances in Kanjoos Makhichoos and Pop Kaun. On receiving an overwhelming response, Kunal expressed his gratitude via an Instagram post. "Thank you for all the love and warmth that you guys have sent my way.. #popkaun and #kanjoosmakkhichoos have successfully delivered happiness as plannedIt fills my heart with immense joy to see your lovely message and videos. The smile on my face and the love in my heart is thanks to you.. Big hug to all of you," he wrote. Kunal is also all set to come up with his directorial debut Madgaon Express, which is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. He will also be seen in Gulkanda Talkies, which is produced by Raj-DK.