Kunal Kemmu is well known to start off as an actor. Looks like he has found his passion behind the cameras as he scripted and directed an upcoming film produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Kunal took to social media to write a long post of how his dream has come true and it is becoming a reality on the silver screen. He took blessing of Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day and announced his movie Madgaon Express. Entertainment News | Saba Pataudi Shares New Pictures from Saif Ali Khan's 52nd Birthday Celebration.

Take a look:

