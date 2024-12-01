Entertainment News | Comic Con India: Delhi's Biggest Pop-cultural Carnival Set to Return on December 6

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) One of the most epic celebrations of anime, comics and fandom returns for its upcoming edition in Delhi as Comic Con India gears up for an unforgettable three-days of pop-culture celebration, starting December 6 here.
To be held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, the 12th edition of the gala promises a grand celebration of comics, fostering a sense of belonging among fans who find solace and joy in these imaginative realms.
The event will feature a diverse line-up of publishing houses and Indian artists, including Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Prasad Bhat, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax along with international artists bestselling author Ryan North and Eisner Award-winning artist Jason Loo.
"This year's event is our biggest step forward yet, thanks to our collaboration with NODWIN Gaming, bringing the biggest experiences in pop-culture and gaming for every attendee.
