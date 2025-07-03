Washington DC [US], July 3 (ANI): A sequel to the 1995 submarine action thriller film, 'Crimson Tide' is in development with original producer Jerry Bruckheimer, reported People.

Denzel Washington is in talks to return for the sequel.

The submarine action thriller film caught the attention of the audience with a conflict between two U.S.nuclear missile submarine officers - Commanding Officer Captain Franklin "Frank" Ramsey (Gene Hackman) and Executive Officer Lieutenant Commander Ronald "Ron" Hunter (Washington), according to People.

"We have a really good director and writer talking to the navy right now about what's going on under the water," Bruckheimer teased on The Rich Eisman Show.

"If we give him a good script, I think he'd do it," said Bruckheimer about Washington returning to the franchise, reported People.

A source confirmed to Variety that the Academy Award winner's participation in the sequel is script-dependent at this time, and the sequel is still in early development. The news of the sequel comes four months after Hackman died at 95 in February.

The actor's cause of death was ultimately revealed to be a combination of severe heart disease, high blood pressure and advanced Alzheimer's disease, and he was likely alone in the home with his dead wife for days. His wife Arakawa, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is caused by hantavirus. Hantavirus is transmitted to humans via rodent urine, saliva and droppings, reported People.

Tony Scott, the original director of Crimson Tide, died in 2012 at 68, and Robert Towne, one of its writers, died in 2024 at 89. (ANI)

