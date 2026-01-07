Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have now revealed the name of their newborn son, calling him their "ray of light". The two, on Wednesday, took to their Instagram account to share a joint post announcing the good news. They also posted an adorable picture showing Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their son's tiny hand placed together. ‘Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal’: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Reveal Their Baby Boy’s Name and First Glimpse – Here’s What the Name Means! (View Post).

Alongside the photo, the duo added a caption announcing their son's name as 'Vihaan Kaushal,' further expressing their feelings as new parents. "Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal vihaan kaushl Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," read their Instagram post.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year. At that time, the couple had shared the news of their baby's arrival through a joint post on social media. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," their note read.

Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. From Sidharth–Kiara to Vicky–Katrina: Bollywood and TV Celebrities Who Embraced Parenthood in 2025 (View Posts).

On Koffee With Karan, Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina explained how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.