Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star as Elinor Dashwood in a new remake of Jane Austen's classic novel 'Sense and Sensibility.'

The film is in development at Focus Features, with Georgia Oakley directing and Diana Reid adapting the screenplay, Variety has confirmed.

The production team includes Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, India Flint of November Pictures, and Jo Wallett.

Edgar-Jones also shared the news on her Instagram handle, posting a photograph of herself with the novel in hand.

Published in 1811, 'Sense and Sensibility' was Austen's first novel and follows the story of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they navigate love, loss, and financial uncertainty.

The novel has been adapted for the screen several times, including a notable 1995 film starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet.

Focus Features has previously backed remakes of Austen's work, including the 2005 version of 'Pride and Prejudice' and 2020's 'Emma.'

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old British actor has gained recognition for her roles in Hulu's 'Normal People,' 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' and 'Twisters.' (ANI)

