Los Angeles, Jun 21 (PTI) Actor Dana Delany has boarded the cast of action icon Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount Plus series "Tulsa King".

The show also features actors Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

Also Read | World Music Day 2022: From KK to Lata Mangeshkar, Remembering Famous Musicians We Lost This Year!.

According to Variety, the project hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

Terrence Winter is showrunning and executive producing "Tulsa King".

Also Read | Chris Pratt Birthday Special: From Owen Grady to Star-Lord, 5 Best Roles of the Jurassic World Dominion Actor That Are Hilarious and Badass!.

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Realising that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet," the logline reads.

Delany will essay the role of Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve.

"Tulsa King" is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)