Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Actors Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary are the new additions to the cast of 'Maharani 4', which is headlined by Huma Qureshi.

Sharing her experience working on the show, Rajeshwari Sachdev, in a press note, said, "Maharani isn't just a show, it's a powerful narrative that reflects the pulse of politics and power. Joining this world, especially with a character that plays such a crucial role in the unfolding drama, is incredibly thrilling. The writing is bold, the stakes are high, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the storm my character brings to Rani Bharti's world."

Also Read | 'False Narratives': Mahhi Vij Slams Divorce Rumours With Jay Bhanushali; Actress Warns of Legal Action Over Fake Reports After 14 Years of Marriage (View Post).

Darsheel Safary added, "Joining Maharani 4 is more than just a role; it's a turning point. This season dives deeper into the chaos of power, and my character walks straight into the eye of that storm. Expect the unexpected, because nothing stays the same."

On Wednesday, the makers even unveiled the show's trailer.

Also Read | 'Maharani 4' Trailer: Huma Qureshi Returns As Rani Bharti in Fierce Power Battle; Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary Join Cast (Watch Video).

The trailer showcases an explosive storyline that promises a fierce battle that will reshape the future of Rani Bharti's empire. But this time, the fight is with one of the most powerful entities.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4, which also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak, will start streaming from 7th November on Sony LIV. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)