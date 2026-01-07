Los Angeles [US], January 7 (ANI): Stranger Things star David Harbour has stepped away from the much-awaited Searchlight film Behemoth!, which is being directed by Andor creator Tony Gilroy, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, Harbour will no longer be part of the film. The reason for his exit is still under wraps. Harbour was previously set to star alongside Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Matthew Lillard, Margarita Levieva, and Alexa Swinton. The film had already begun shooting in Los Angeles in October last year.

The actor has been busy in recent months. He recently wrapped a long press tour for the fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things. The season was released in parts over the holidays and concluded on New Year's Eve.

Apart from this, Harbour has been working on several other projects, including the HBO dark comedy DTF St. Louis and the true crime thriller Evil Genius. He will also reprise his role as Red Guardian in Avengers: Doomsday and will return in Violent Night 2.

Searchlight has not shared many details about Behemoth!. According to Deadline, the film is said to center around a cellist. Tony Gilroy has written and directed the film and is also producing it along with Sanne Wohlenberg and John Gilroy.

The studio has not yet shared any updates on who will replace Harbour. (ANI)

