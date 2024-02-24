Entertainment News | Day 1 Box Office Report Card: See How Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' Performed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Despite receiving mixed reviews, Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed drama 'Crakk' has managed to do decent business at the box office on the opening day.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Crakk' earned Rs 4.11 crore in India on Friday.

"#Crakk surprises, opens better-than-expected on Day 1... Performs best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits... Biz got a boost due to the affordable ticket pricing [Rs 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay... Needs to stay strong on Sat - Sun, when regular ticket pricing comes into play... Fri Rs 4.11 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Talking about the film actor-producer Vidyut earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

The film faced a box office clash with Yami Gautam's 'Article 370'. (ANI)

