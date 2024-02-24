  • Lifestyle
    Entertainment News | Day 1 Box Office Report Card: See How Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' Performed

    Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed drama 'Crakk' has managed to do decent business at the box office on the opening day.

    Agency News ANI| Feb 24, 2024 07:08 PM IST
    Entertainment News | Day 1 Box Office Report Card: See How Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' Performed

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Despite receiving mixed reviews, Vidyut Jammwal's action-packed drama 'Crakk' has managed to do decent business at the box office on the opening day.

    As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Crakk' earned Rs 4.11 crore in India on Friday.

    "#Crakk surprises, opens better-than-expected on Day 1... Performs best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits... Biz got a boost due to the affordable ticket pricing [Rs 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay... Needs to stay strong on Sat - Sun, when regular ticket pricing comes into play... Fri Rs 4.11 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran Adarsh wrote on X.

    https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1761301676060016843

    Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

    As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

    Talking about the film actor-producer Vidyut earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."

    The film faced a box office clash with Yami Gautam's 'Article 370'. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

