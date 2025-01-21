Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): The official launch of the song 'Bhellessa Meri Jaan', a beautiful tribute to the culture and beauty of Bhellessa, took place today at Doda.

The event was graced by the Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Harvinder Singh, District Information Officer Nasir Ahmed Khan, and renowned Bollywood personality Raja Sarfaraz Ahmed Batt, a director, actor, and writer.

Also Read | Coldplay Mumbai Tour 2025: Did Vishal Dadlani Take a Potshot at Jasleen Royal's 'Basic-to-Bad' Singing at British Band's Concert? Here's What Reddit Users Think.

Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh expressed immense pride in Doda's cultural diversity and praised the song as a beautiful reflection of the region's scenic beauty and rich traditions. He highlighted the importance of supporting local artists and urged the youth of Doda to be inspired by such initiatives. "Songs like 'Bhellessa Meri Jaan' bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, preserving our heritage while connecting with a wider audience," he said.

District Information Officer Nasir Ahmed Khan also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the collaboration between local artists, the administration, and media professionals to promote Doda's unique culture. "This song showcases not only the picturesque landscapes of Bhellessa but also the deep-rooted traditions that define our identity," he remarked. He encouraged everyone to continue supporting local talent and to take pride in preserving their cultural heritage.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Actresses Stun in Pearl Choker (View Pics).

Raja Sarfaraz Ahmed Batt, who was instrumental in the song's production, lauded the initiative and praised the efforts of the administration in bringing local talent into the limelight. He said, "This song not only reflects the beauty of Bhellessa but also celebrates the vibrant spirit of its people. It is a perfect example of how art can connect generations and bring communities together." He also urged the youth to embrace their cultural roots and stay motivated in their artistic pursuits.

The event was attended by local dignitaries, media personnel, and artists, all of whom celebrated the launch of the song, which stands as a symbol of Doda's cultural pride. The event concluded with an interactive session where Raja Sarfaraz encouraged budding artists to continue working hard and pursuing their dreams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)