Jasleen Royal, known for songs like Panchi, Raatein, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, recently opened for Coldplay's 2025 Mumbai concert. While the performance marked a major milestone in her career, it received mixed reactions online. Some fans celebrated her dream-come-true moment, while others critiqued her live singing skills. Amid the feedback, music composer Vishal Dadlani shared a cryptic post on Instagram, slamming a "basic-to-bad" singer who performed for a large audience. Though he didn't name anyone directly, the post sparked speculation among netizens that it could be a subtle critique of Jasleen's performance. Despite the varied opinions, Jasleen remains a prominent figure in the music industry, and her appearance at the Coldplay concert added another exciting chapter to her career. Coldplay India Tour 2025: Jasleen Royal Set to Become the First Indian Artist to Open for British Band During ‘Music of the Spheres’ Concert in Mumbai.

Dadlani wrote on his Instagram Story: “I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have. I’ve just seen some clips, and my gosh… How embarrassing! For the Country, the artiste, the public, as well as 'the scene."

After Vishal Dadlani's now-deleted post, Reddit users have been echoing his sentiments, with many agreeing that Jasleen's performance fell short. Some criticised her voice as dull, while others felt it wasn't up to the mark for such a big event.

Jasleen Royal shared a video of her performance with Chris Martin at Coldplay's Music of the Sphere World Tour, showcasing a memorable moment as she joined the global superstar on stage for an unforgettable experience. ‘You Are One in a Billion, My Friend’: Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Chris Martin's Shoutout to Him During Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ Mumbai Concert 2025.

