New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Boasting an ensemble cast, including Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Bollywood star Ali Fazal, and others, the trailer of 'Death on the Nile' is out on Wednesday and is one glamorous mystery-soaked affair.

From the director Kenneth Branagh, the upcoming American film is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late Actor's Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Usha Nadkarni Hails SC Verdict of CBI Probe, Says 'All the Prayers Have Been Answered'.

The official first trailer of the flick was shared by 'Wonder Woman' Gadot on her Twitter page, saying: "First trailer for Death On The Nile!! It was such a delight to work on this project.. loved bringing this classic Agatha Christie story to life with our amazing director and dreamy cast".

The movie is a follow-up to 2017's 'Murder on the Orient Express', which is again an adaptation of Christie's tale for big screens.

Also Read | Death on the Nile Trailer: Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Armie Hammer Are Poirot’s Murder Suspects in New Agatha Christie Adaptation (Watch Video).

The one-minute-and-50-second-long trailer features Hammer and Gadot playing a glamourous duo, but a death rather a murder, on their cruise makes the affair mysterious. The later plot follows Hercule Poirot, the renowned detective who is on board to solve the mystery.

The flick also has an a-list of stars including Tom Bateman, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is also seen playing a significant role in the trailer.

The scenes are widely shot in Egypt and the movie is set to hit the theatres on October 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)