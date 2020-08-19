After the success of Murder on the Orient Express, another one of Agatha Christie's Poirot adventure is adapted for the screen. The first trailer of the upcoming mystery thriller, Death on the Nile, has dropped online. While the predecessor took place on a train amid snowcapped mountains, this new murder mystery sets sail on a cruise ship on the river Nile. Death on the Nile boasts of a stellar star cast with Kenneth Branagh returning as Detective Hercule Poirot. Indian export Ali Fazal stars in an important role, although has a limited appearance in the first footage. Ali Fazal on Gal Gadot’s Death On The Nile: ‘I Hope I Have Brought My Best to the Table’.

Death on the Nile spends its time on star powers like Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Emma Mackey (Sex Education). Other notable cast members are Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) and Russell Brand (Despicable Me).

The first footage is cut in a sleek fashion. The editing is sharp with a haunting remake of Depeche Mode's song "Policy Of Truth" making up for the background music. After "We Got 5 On It" in Us trailer, this is another example of a classic song being transformed into something twisted and horrifying.

The cinematography is beautiful, which was also impressive in Murder on the Orient Express. Beautiful imagery splashes across the screen, proving that you don't need a shaky cam to add tension to a thriller.

Watch The Trailer for Death on the Nile:

Death on the Nile is aiming for an October 23 release. We are hopeful to watch the movie in the cinemas. The ongoing pandemic has thrown the release roster of films for a toss, globally. 20th Century, the producers, have kept us waiting for The New Mutants.

