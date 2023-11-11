Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Star couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's daughter Divisha turned 1 today.

Marking her first birthday, Debina took to Instagram and wrote, "Our little miracle is one today [?][?][?]Happy Birthday my @divishaadiva you complete us "

She also shared pictures from Divisha's cake-cutting ceremony.

In one of the images, Debina and Gurmeet are seen holding the little one in their arms. The candid picture of Gurmeet and Debina with their little girls stole everyone's hearts.

On November 11, 2022, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of their daughter. They added that Divisha was born before the due date

The couple wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Gurmeet and Debina got married in 2011. They played the lead roles in Ramayan and began dating while working on the project. They became parents to their firstborn Lianna in April 2022. (ANI)

