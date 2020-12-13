New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on Sunday extended birthday wishes to filmmaker Meghna Gulzar as she turned 47.

Bhatt took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from the sets of 'Raazi,' featuring her and Gulzar in the frame.

"Happy bday Megs!! I hope you're having the bestest day with beer and peanuts, love you loads," the 27-year-old actor wrote along with the picture.

Padukone, on the other hand, posted a solo picture of Gulzar to wish her on the occasion.

"Happy Birthday. Hope you are having the best day ever by treating yourself just a little bit! Love you mama," she wrote.

While Bhatt starred in Gulzar's blockbuster 'Raazi,' Padukone had worked in the critically acclaimed film 'Chhapaak' with the noted filmmaker. (ANI)

