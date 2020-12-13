That actress Surbhi Chandna is a fashionista is a fact set in stone now. The lady who has always been her stylish best off-screen, has had the good fortune of having got an amazing wardrobe for her shows always. Be it Ishqbaaaz or Sanjivani 2, Surbhi has always stunned with her wardrobe choices. And come Naagin 5, the lady has made her place for her on the fashion map. Surbhi's wardrobe choices for Naagin 5 are eccentric, trendy, beautiful and appealing to the eye. Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's Latest Look Feels Like A Rip-Off of Tara Sutaria's Show-Stealer Diwali 2019 Manish Malhotra Saree, Is It A Hit or Miss? Vote Now.

And her latest outfit in the house is what can be only termed as subtle, stylish and beautiful. Surbhi was dressed in a pink skirt and crop top and looked her prettiest. Surbhi Chandna Struts and Stuns in Her Newest Ethnic Offering and We Are Sold (View Pics).

Check It Out Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

The Naagin actress donned a beautiful pink lehenga with a pretty embroidered blouse and ruffled dupatta. the highlight of the outfit is the belt like pattern holding the dupatta together. She kept it classy by accessorising her outfit with a couple of bangles and a blue emerald necklace to go with. The curls go well with the outfit and the subtle makeup completed the look just fine. Her recent outfits have all been ones to lookout for and this one sure stands out!

