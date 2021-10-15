Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Who does not love surprises? No matter how big or small, receiving gifts from your loved ones is always special. Actor Ranveer Singh also loves receiving surprises from his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.

In fact, Deepika recently surprised Ranveer by sending flowers and a handwritten note to him on the first day of the shoot of his TV show 'The Big Picture', which will air on Colors from Saturday.

Also Read | Sanak Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Talking about the same, Ranveer said, "On my first day, I was nervous and excited. Deepika sent me flowers and a handwritten note to wish me the very best for the show."

Earlier, Ranveer confessed how Deepika has been a support system to him since the beginning and even gave him tips to host this quiz show.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Kajol and Other Celebs Proving Why Pink is The Colour of This Season (View Pics).

The two will also be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)