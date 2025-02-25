New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The charm of vintage automobiles will soon sweep over Delhi as the 58th edition of The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2025.

This annual vintage car rally will bring together automobile enthusiasts, history lovers and collectors for a spectacular showcase of vintage and classic cars.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 62nd Birthday: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Filmmaker's Birthday, Success of 'Chhaava' (See Pics).

The event's main attractions are the assembly of vintage and classic cars, followed by a drive through the city during which the cars' performance is judged, the display of period and fancy dress, the grand parade, and live music.

It will consist of Pre-Judging rounds which will be conducted over two days from Ferbruary 28-March 1.

Also Read | 'Sometimes You Have an Identity Crisis': Jyotika Opens Up About Facing Sexism for Being Married to Tamil Superstar Suriya; 'Dabba Cartel' Actress Says This Ahead of Her Bollywood Comeback.

The event will commence with the grand flag-off ceremony at 10:00 AM from The Statesman House, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

The rally will culminate at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi, where the prize distribution ceremony will take place at 3:00 PM.

Winners will be honoured for their dedication to preserving automotive heritage, with awards recognizing the finest restorations, originality, and elegance of these timeless machines.

The cars participating in the rally are divided into four categories: Vintage Cars, Classic Cars, Post-War Cars, and Others, ensuring a diverse and exciting lineup of historic automobiles.

For decades, The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally has been a prestigious event celebrating the rich history of automobiles, attracting car collectors, enthusiasts, and spectators alike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)