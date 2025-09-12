New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): After the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a personality rights case, her Advocate Pravin Anand said the judgment is of "very significant importance" as it strengthens the legal framework around publicity rights in India.

Pravin Anand, who is presently in Japan, sent his reaction to ANI from there. He said, "The Delhi High Court has given a very significant decision in the case of Aishwarya Rai and this case is particularly important for the fact that it lays down a strong foundation for the right of publicity. The right of publicity in India is not protected by a statute... we protect it as an extension of the right of privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution."

He further explained that the judgment is not just about celebrities: "There are more than 10 cases of the Delhi High Court which have solidified this protection into a very well-defined body of case law.

The other significance is that this right of publicity is not confined to celebrities but extends to every common person whose name, voice, or image is exploited on the internet. In today's digital world, different forms of exploitation are rampant, and this decision shows the courts are dealing with it with a strong hand."

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name, image, and persona, noting that such misuse without consent not only caused financial detriment but also harmed her dignity and reputation.

Granting an interim injunction, Justice Tejas Karia restrained several websites, companies, and unidentified persons from misusing her identity through digital and AI-driven manipulation, including deepfakes, morphed images, and misleading endorsements. The court said unauthorised use of a celebrity's likeness or persona could mislead the public, falsely imply endorsements, and dilute their goodwill.

The order prohibited the creation, sharing, or dissemination of AI-generated or manipulated content, as well as commercial exploitation of Rai's persona through merchandise, online platforms, or advertisements.

Further, the Court directed Google LLC and various e-commerce platforms to remove flagged URLs within 72 hours of receiving notice. It also ordered the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Technology to issue blocking directions. In addition, the Court asked Google and the concerned platforms to submit, in a sealed cover, the Basic Subscriber Information of the offenders involved.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Rai along with advocates Pravin Anand, Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, Dhruv Anand, and Udita Patro, detailed the extent of violations. He pointed to unauthorised merchandise such as mugs, T-shirts, and drinkware being sold in Rai's name, as well as fraudulent entities like Aishwarya Nation Wealth, which falsely listed her as Chairperson. He further highlighted the circulation of obscene, morphed, and AI-generated content, describing it as a gross violation of her dignity and a deceptive tactic linking Rai to ventures with which she had no association.

The Court observed that Rai, as one of India's most celebrated actors and a trusted ambassador for global brands, faced serious reputational harm from such misuse.

The matter has been listed for January 15, 2026, and until then, the interim injunction will continue to protect Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personality rights. (ANI)

