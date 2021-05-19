Los Angeles, May 19 (PTI) Singer Demi Lovato has come out as non-binary and is changing their pronouns as they/them moving forward.

The 28-year-old singer shared the news in a video on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," Lovato wrote.

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

Lovato said they came to the decision "after a lot of healing and self-reflective work".

"I'm still learning & coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way," the singer said.

