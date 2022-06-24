Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): American model and actor Denise Richards has launched her own OnlyFans account, just a week after her 18-year-old daughter, Sam Sheen, made her debut on the website.

According to Page Six, Richards took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a video in which she was seen walking barefoot into the ocean while wearing a white dress.

Also Read | Kunal Jaisingh Defines Hero As Someone With Capability of Constantly Doing Romance, Action and Comedy.

"Ready...here we go," Richards, wrote before adding the hashtag "#onlyfans" and directing her followers to the link to subscribe to her content for USD 25 a month.

Richards' new business endeavour comes after Sami, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, joined the adult site. She had defended her daughter and teased the launch of her account on the platform last week.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Performance in Maamanithan Deserves National Award, Says Shankar.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either," Richards said on Instagram last week.

Charlie was initially outspoken about his disapproval regarding his daughter being on OnlyFans but has since pledged a "united front" with his ex-wife to support Sami. In a statement obtained by Fox News, he said, "Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."

"Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly," he added.

Sami, who turned 18 in March, shared a picture on June 13 that showed her peering at the camera from a hot tub while wearing a black bikini.

As per Fox News, Charlie and Richards got married back in 2002 before splitting in 2006. The duo also share a 17-year-old daughter named Lola Rose Sheen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)