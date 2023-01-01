New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): As we officially enter the year 2023, the spiritual fervour of the Indian populace increases as devotees throng to various places of worship in enormous numbers, with the wish to start their new year with blessings of the divine.

Different people reached out to God with a variety of motivations for how their upcoming 365 days should turn out. Across various cities of India, places of worship saw huge turnouts with people of all ages coming to pay a visit as many believe it to be a good omen to start the year by seeking the light of the almighty. Let us take a look at some of these places as they livened up with the chants of incoming devotees on the inaugural day of 2023.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Wears Bodycon Dress With Plunging Neckline, Sips Wine and Rings In New Year 2023 (Watch Video).

DAKSHINESWAR KALI TEMPLE, KOLKATA

It is a Hindu Navaratna temple situated near the Hoogly river. There is a belief that the goddess Kali listens to people's prayers and blesses them with prosperity. The temple resides in heart of every single Bengali and they offer prayers for their well-being.The temple was filled with devotees from early morning today with devotees.

Also Read | Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein 2, You Season 4, Mirzapur 3 - Check Out 8 Most Anticipated Web Series of 2023!.

JHANDEWALAN TEMPLE, NEW DELHI

Thousands of devotees have been thronging Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi since Sunday Morning, on the occasion of New Year. Long queues of devotees could be seen at the temple, who have come to offer their prayers on the inaugural day of 2023.

ASSI GHAT, VARANASI

The city of ghats, Varanasi welcomed the New Year with a splendid Ganga Arti. The Arti was performed in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023 on the Assi Ghat.Devotees in large numbers thronged to the bank of the Ganga river to witness the priests performing glorious Ganga Arti with the blowing of conch shells and clanging of Puja bells.

SHIRDI SAI BABA TEMPLE, AHMEDNAGAR

Devotees throng to the well-known temple of Sai Baba in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra to seek the blessings of the enlightened deity since the early hours of today. It is believed that the temple is situated in the place where Sai Baba arrived in 1858 and stayed on for the rest of his life till he attained salvation in 1918.

HANUMAN TEMPLE, NEW DELHI

The Hanuman Temple situated in the Connaught Place area of New Delhi is considered to be one of the most ancient sites of worship in Hinduism, dating back to the Mahabharata. The temple contains a self-manifest idol of the monkey god in a unique form. The temple saw huge crowds of devotees coming in to bow and offer flowers and food items to seek the deity's blessings for good health and fortune this year.

SAI BABA TEMPLE, NEW DELHI

Not only in Shirdi, but Sai Baba's devotees in Delhi also paid a visit to his temple at Lodhi Road all day. The temple is situated along the roadside and hence, many devotees also paid their obeisance to the divine deity from outside itself. The idol of Sai Baba in the temple is built of pure marble and is a sight to behold. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)