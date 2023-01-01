Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez stuns in her inaugural post of 2023 on social media. The "On The Floor" singer took to Instagram to share a video and a few snaps of herself from her New Year's eve bash. "HAPPY NEW YEAR! // !FELIZ ANO NUEVO!" she wrote in the caption. New Year 2023: Nysa Devgan, Orry, Guru Randhawa, Vedant Mahajan and Others Party Hard in Dubai (Watch Video).

The video featured the pop artist in a royal red and black bodycon gown with smokey makeup, as she sipped wine from her glass and smiled at the camera.

Several fans took to the comment section with heart emojis in appreciation of the "Jenny from the Block" singer and wish her for the coming year. "Happy New Year," a user wrote. "Wow. Jlo may this year brings u even more happinesses babe," another user wrote. Yet another user wrote, "Wish u all the love and success this year jlo my daughter is mexican and Puerto Rican and I'm glad she has exceptional women like you to follow she already loves if u had my love".

Meanwhile, last Christmas, the actress served some vintage glamour looks on her social media. She took to Instagram to share a couple of snaps from her Yuletide celebrations. The pictures featured the "Ain't Your Mama" singer in an electric blue satin skirt outfit, which had red bowtie prints on it. She paired up the outfit with red heels as she posed beside her Christmas tree with a bright smile. Her makeup was bright and lively, consisting of well-contoured cheeks, dark red lips and subtle pink eyes. Kareena Kapoor Khan Rings In New Year 2023 in Style in Switzerland! Actress Slays in Green Shimmery Dress With Thigh-High Slit (View Pics).

Jennifer, 53 surprised fans earlier in July with actor Ben Affleck, 49, when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The high-profile pair, who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie Gigli, embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits. Ben went on to marry his Alias co-star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet (16), Seraphina (14) and Samuel (10). They finalised their divorce in 2018 and went on to date SNL producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who he met on the set of their film, Deep Water. On the other hand, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced.

In May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. Jennifer revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck tied the knot at A Little White Chapel. In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

