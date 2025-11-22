New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are back together with 'Tere Ishk Mein', the spiritual sequel of the superhit film 'Raanjhanaa'. The actor candidly discussed the complexities behind two of his most talked-about characters, Kundan from 'Raanjhanaa' and his upcoming role as Shankar in 'Tere Ishk Mein', describing them as emotionally demanding roles that require deep preparation.

Recalling how filmmaker Aanand L Rai and his co-star Kriti Sanon once told him he had "the face of a heartbroken man," Dhanush said he chose to take the remark as a compliment, acknowledging how it aligned with Kundan's internal conflict. "I have a great love-failure face... the face of a heartbroken man," he laughed, adding that the role was far more layered than it appeared.

Also Read | World Television Day 2025: Sayantani Ghosh Stresses on the Importance of Television and Its Reach.

The actor spoke to the media about his film in the Capital during a press conference, which was attended by the lead actress, Kriti Sanon, and the director, Aanand L Rai.

Dhanush said that, although Kundan may seem simple on the surface, the character is difficult to portray. "It looks simple. Raanjhanaa especially looks simple, but it is not. It is a very complicated part to play. A little bit this way or that way, you end up not liking Kundan," he said. He added that the team had to be cautious and deliberate to ensure the audience connected with the character. "A lot of precaution, a lot of practice, homework had to be done because it is a very tricky part to play."

Also Read | Drug Case: Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhanth Kapoor Summoned by Anti-Narcotics Cell in INR 252 Crore Psychotropic Matter.

Talking about his new character in 'Tere Ishk Mein', Dhanush said that Shankar is easier for audiences to like but comes with his own emotional weight. "Shankar is very easy to like, but he has his very own challenges, which I cannot say much about now. Once you watch the film, you will know he must have gone through these challenges to play this part."

The actor said he likes those roles that push him creatively and allow him to explore new emotional dimensions. "When an actor reads the script and sees these kinds of challenges, he jumps on it. 'Yes, this is what I have been waiting for.' I can do something. I do not have to learn the lines, go in front of the camera, say the lines and come back. I have to work on it," he said.

Dhanush added that scripts with such depth do not come often, and that the joy lies in surrendering to the process. "It is nothing to do with aggression or anything. It is just a good part with a lot of challenge," he added.

While speaking about the craziest thing he has done in the film, he added, "We shot most of the film in Delhi. So, I was styled differently before. They gave me nice thick clothes, jackets and everything. For some reason, I didn't feel it for Shankar. Then I told them, No, I don't want these clothes. I don't feel like Shankar. I want just a simple shirt. And that's the craziest thing I've ever done because I get cold very easily. So I put myself in that situation."

Rai praised Dhanush for his acting skills and shared that he surprises the director with his talent, "We go to him to get surprised. He will never be surprised. I think he has done a lot. The story reaches him, so we can pull off this surprise. So we were excited to see him performing those scenes. So there is no limit with him. You can challenge him to any extent. That's the fun for any writer or director. He has got an actor where you can put it and fly with him."

Talking about the film, Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart.

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It will hit the theatres on November 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)