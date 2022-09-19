New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Dhanush-starrer "Sir" ("Vaathi") will be released in cinema halls on December 2, the makers said on Monday.

Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages, the film is described as an "ambitious journey of a common man".

Also Read | Danielle Panabaker Birthday: 7 Best Fashion Outings of ‘The Flash’ Actress.

The movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri of "Rang De" and "Tholiprema" fame. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Sithara Entertainments shared the release date of "Sir" on its official Twitter page.

Also Read | Akshara Singh MMS Case: After Leaked ‘Sex Video Clip’ Allegedly Featuring Bhojpuri Actress Goes Viral, New Video of Her Sobbing Hits the Web - WATCH.

"Mark the Date. Our #Vaathi / #SIR is getting ready to take classes from 2nd Dec 2022!" the tweet read.

"Bimbisara" actor Samyuktha Menon also rounds out the cast of the film.

The GV Prakash Kumar musical is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

Dhanush, whose last release was the hit film "Thiruchitrambalam", will next be seen in "Naane Varuven" directed by his brother Selvaraghavan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)