Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Veteran actor, director and television producer Dheeraj Kumar, who passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on July 15, was cremated on Wednesday afternoon.

His last rites were performed at the Waghji Bhai Wadi crematorium in Mumbai, in the presence of family, friends, and members of the film and television fraternity.

Among those who attended the funeral to pay their respects were filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, actress Tina Ghai, actor Deepak Qazir, and several other celebrities and close family members.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed grief over the demise of late actor, "He did so much work in the films, he did big shows in the TV industry, and he made big films. However, one aspect of his life that people may not know about is his social work. He made NGOs and organised medical camps on a large scale, where he used to get free treatment from our technicians, daily wage workers in the industry, he used to get free treatment. A huge vacuum has been created with his loss. May his soul rest in peace," he told ANI.

On Wednesday morning, family members, along with close friends, gathered at Dheeraj Kumar's residence to offer their final respects.

Veteran actor Raza Murad remembered the late actor, " He earned fame as well as respect. He lived a good life and was a very simple and good person. He achieved his position by working honestly..."

Actor Tarun Khanna added, "No one can fulfil the loss suffered by the industry today. Dheeraj ji had powerful and progressive thinking. Today, people like us are making a living by portraying the role of Lord Shiva. But Dheeraj ji had made such programs long ago."

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi said it is a "great loss" for the TV industry."...The television industry has suffered a great loss with the demise of Dheeraj Kumar. I am very shocked because I had met him just a week ago...," he added.

The actor had reportedly been battling pneumonia and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor's mortal remains will be taken to his house from the hospital on Wednesday morning for the antim darshan. Dheeraj Kumar's contribution to the entertainment industry spanned decades and various media.

He had a long and respected career in both film and television.

Dheeraj Kumar started his journey in the entertainment industry in 1965 and went on to act in over 21 Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984.

In Hindi cinema, he was best known for his roles in films such as 'Swami', 'Heera Panna', 'Raaton Ka Raja', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', and others.

Kumar also made a strong mark in television. The actor founded the production house Creative Eye, which became known for its mythological and spiritual TV shows, including 'Om Namah Shivay'.

His work in this space earned him recognition for bringing Indian cultural stories to audiences across the country. (ANI)

