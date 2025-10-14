Los Angeles [US], October 14 (ANI): In a touching tribute to the late legendary actress Diane Keaton, AMC Theatres has planned to release her iconic projects 'Annie Hall' and 'Something's Gotta Give' to 100 cinemas nationwide.

Screenings will run for one week, starting this Friday, as per Variety.

Released in 1977, 'Annie Hall' earned Keaton her first Oscar nomination for best actress in a leading role. In the successful film, she was seen sharing screen space with her long-time paramour and creative collaborator Woody Allen.

The film follows Allen as Alvy Singer, who, in a surreal retelling, examines his failed relationship with nightclub singer Annie Hall, played by Keaton.

'Something's Gotta Give', which earned Keaton her fourth Oscar nomination for lead actress, was a box office smash upon its 2003 release, grossing USD 265 million worldwide against a budget of USD 80 million.

Much like 'Annie Hall', the Nancy Meyers directorial boasted an A-list cast and tackled love and relationships in a nostalgic, romanticized cadence. The film follows Jack Nicholson as Harry Sanborn, an aging womanizer who falls for his much younger girlfriend's mother, portrayed by Keaton, while vacationing together in the Hamptons.

Keaton passed away on October 11. She was 79.

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, Keaton was the oldest of four children. Her father was a civil engineer, and her mother inspired Keaton's creative side.

Though she never married, Keaton was romantically linked to Warren Beatty, Al Pacino, and Woody Allen. (ANI)

