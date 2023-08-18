Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): Pop icon Britney Spears and her spouse Sam Asghari have filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage, according to a source who spoke to People.

Earlier on Wednesday, a number of sources told People that Spears and Asghari had ended their relationship. The couple got married in June 2022 after meeting in 2016 while filming Spears' 'Slumber Party' music video. However, sources told PEOPLE in February that Spears' close friends and family had "grown concerned." In March, there were rumours that the pair were having marital issues, but Asghari's agent, Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, immediately shot them down.

Cohen explained to PEOPLE that Asghari took off his ring because he was filming a movie in response to images that showed him and Spears without their wedding bands. Asghari claimed in November that he had been cast in the Taylor Sheridan-produced television series Lioness, albeit it was unclear what movie he was filming at the time.

Before they got married, Asghari assisted the pop sensation in 2019 with her mental health treatment.

Asghari stepped up to help Spears more heavily as she battled with her father's health scare after she entered a facility for "all-encompassing wellness treatment" in April 2019.

A Spears family source told PEOPLE, "There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her. He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together."

Spears has received assistance from Asghari during her fight for conservatorship. The pop artist spent 30 minutes on the phone with Judge Brenda Penny in June 2021 after speaking at a conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, saying, "I'm not happy. I have trouble falling asleep. I'm feeling down.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Asghari, who posted a photo of himself wearing a #FreeBritney T-shirt on his Instagram Story prior to the hearing, had been the singer's 'rock.'

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source said about Spears' boyfriend at the time. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."(ANI)

