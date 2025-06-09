Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI): Kannada actor Diganth Manchale is set to open his film account of this year with the Kannada film 'Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana'. The makers have finally released the film's trailer.

The black comedy suspense thriller is written and directed by Samarth Kadkol.

'Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana' features a story of a left-handed techie who is booked for four murders and one accident. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 13.

As per the trailer, Diganth plays Lohit Rajesh, a left-handed techie who struggles to navigate a world that seems tailor-made for right-handers.

In a voice-over at the beginning of the trailer, Lohit casually mentions that four murders and one accident case are against him. He blames his right hand for the situation.

The film appears to be a perfect blend of humour and murder mystery, which is beautifully highlighted in the performance of star Diganth Manchale.

The movie's music is composed by Praddyottan and is edited by Praveen Shivanna.

Take a look at the trailer-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQ9gcujciss

The film was reportedly delayed due to Diganth's injury.

Diganth will also be seen in the film Uttarakanda, which stars Shiva Rajkumar as the lead. It is one of the most highly anticipated movies as the film's lead cast also includes Dhananjaya, Aishwarya Rajesh and Bhavana Menon in prominent roles.

The movie will be directed by Rohit Padaki. Musician Amit Trivedi will be composing the music of the film, marking his Kannada debut. (ANI)

