Entertainment News | 'Dil Bechara' Director Mukesh Chhabra Pens Down Emotional Note for Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Mukesh Chhabra, the director of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film- 'Dil Bechara' - on Tuesday penned down a note mourning the demise of the actor.

Chhabra took to Twitter to post the note along with a throwback picture of himself kissing Sushant on the cheeks.

He began the note by stating how he close he was to the departed actor expressed disbelief over his demise.

"Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words," wrote Mukesh.

"The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can't believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you," he added.

The director had also reached at Rajput's funeral at Mumbai's Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.

Chabbra had directed 'Dil Bechara' which is the last film by the departed actor. The romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green.

Rajput had allegedly killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.

His last rites were performed earlier today at Mumbai's Vile Parle amid heavy downpours. (ANI)

