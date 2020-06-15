Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Singer Shweta Pandit Exposes Bollywood, Says 'No One from the Fraternity Called to Check On Me' (View Tweets)

Looks like the death of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput has led to a big-time debate on the micro-blogging site over who is responsible for the actor's demise? While a certain section of celebs are pouring in tweets stating that how one should seek help if one triggers the signs of depression wherein some are busy exposing Bollywood celebs. It was a while ago when Kangana Ranaut as well as Koena Mitra blasted on the Bollywood camp and following. And now joining the bandwagon is singer Shweta Pandit who in a series of tweets has unmasked the showbiz people along with calling them out for not 'checking on her.' Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Will Investigate Professional Rivalry Angle, Reveals Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In her first tweet, she revealed how June 15 marks her 21 years in the music industry. This was the day when she had sung for Mohababtein. However, she also mentioned how she has not sung a Hindi song since the past three years and none from Bollywood even tried to stay in touch. Ahead, Pandit also talked about how she has been working at the age of four and has given everything to the industry. In her tweet later she also expressed how it's 'the times of fake social media praises, ass-kissing, fake following...' She said the reason behind her being outcasted is that she is 'real and genuine with her praises. Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Deepika Padukone, A Depression Survivor, Puts Out A Post Calling The Condition As An 'Illness'.

Check Out Shweta Pandit's Tweets Below:

15 June, completed 21 years in our Indian music industry. I recorded for #Mohabbatein this day, 1999. I was in school (8th std) then. Havent sung in a hindi film for 3 years now. Ive worked with so many musicians but has anyone from my own fraternity called, to check on me? NO!!! https://t.co/Fdj2ItYqvY — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) June 15, 2020

Here's Another:

Ive dedicated my life to our music industry. Sang for films since the age of 4, Anjali (1990) went on to work with many musicians, worked day/night on my craft,even as a kid to be able to deliver in front of the mic.I have recorded alot, till a couple years ago until.. — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) June 15, 2020

Shweta Exposing Bollywood:

..the times of fake social media praises,ass kissing,fake following, bitching about others,gossips, began to be a part of the system of working.Been brutally cut off because ive been “real & genuine” with praises. So much pressure to be an active “camp” member. Wah re duniya 🙏🏻 — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) June 15, 2020

Indeed, this is what we all want to see i.e the reality. Seems like Sushant's demise is leading a way where day-by-day many celebs will come out and speak on the current scenario in Bollywood. More power to you Shweta. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).