Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): As Amar Singh Chamkila clocked one year since its release, Diljit Dosanjh, who played the lead role, gave fans a special surprise.

The actor-singer, on Saturday, shared an unseen video showing him and Parineeti Chopra singing a song together, which was not included in the final cut of the film.

The footage, which appears to have been shot during filming, features the duo singing in harmony.

Along with the video, the actor added a caption in both Punjabi and English. It read, "Kai Akhadey Shoot Kitey c Film Lai.. Kush Montages Type v Shoot Kitey c @imtiazaliofficial Sir Ne.. Ona Vichon Ek Akhadey Da Scene Kai Vaar Odan Hee Boli Jande C.."

"Just For Reactions.. Galti Falti Maaf Kareo. Chamkila Forever!!! Gratitude and love on one year of Amar Singh Chamkila on @netflix_in," he added.

Director Imtiaz Ali also shared the video on his Instagram Stories and said, "This was not used in the film :)." Parineeti Chopra reposted the video and wrote, "My favorite akhada. Completely impromptu. Unseen in Chamkila."

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila revolves around the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music. This angered many along the way, leading to the couple's assassination. Chamkila was killed when he was only 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrayed Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film was released on Netlix on April 12 last year. (ANI)

